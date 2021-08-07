Babul Supriyo | Get-set-go! Babul ready to return to North Kolkata from Delhi packing his bag?

#Kolkata: Babul Supriya is packing the bag. Yes, that’s right. This time he can say goodbye to Delhi. It is heard that the crackdown has already started. According to sources, Babul has already reached out to Packers and Movers to return the essential items in Delhi to Kolkata. So if all goes well, the boy will return home in a few days.

A few days ago, Babul Supriya publicly detonated the bomb. He made it clear that he was resigning from the post of MP and leaving politics. After coming out in public like Babul, the BJP came down to change his mind. Sources said that Babul Supriya did not hide his anger in front of Amit Shah and JP Naddar. He has made it clear that he cannot do politics with those who are currently in charge of the BJP in Bengal. Although not very clear, Babul’s envy of the political circles is actually about Dilip Ghosh Shibir.

But in Babul’s words, it is needless to say that the BJP will not take any action against Dilip right now. To put it more bluntly, the BJP’s headache with Bengali is less than it is now. The whole party is now focusing on the Uttar Pradesh vote. But it is not possible for the BJP to accept Babul’s asceticism. So, even if Babul leaves politics in the words of BJP, Babul is still holding the post of MP, there is also talk that the wind is blowing.

There are various explanations for this decision of Babylon. Political circles think that if Babul leaves the post in Asansol, there will be a by-election. It is very difficult for the BJP to get the result of that by-election. As a result, this empty space will be poisoned on the knees in Padma Shibir. It is believed that this is why the BJP is requesting Babul to remain as an MP.

It is clear that Babul is leaving politics even though he is still in office. And if you are not in the field of politics, then what is the benefit from Delhi! Is that why the back to the pavilion? The practice is going on by word of mouth but the speculation is not stopping. It should be kept in mind that even though Babul left the BJP, his relations with the central leaders did not deteriorate. Babul JP Nadda has made respectful remarks about Amit Shah. Now he is coming back home, but the question is, did Babul actually leave the team? The answer will not come, for now Babul will come.