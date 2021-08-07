Bengal Flood | Anxious to return home, Jahnavi, even though water came down from some areas, the pain continued in Khanakule

# Khanakul: Although water came down from several places including Ghatal, Amta, Udaynarayanpur. Khanakul is still the exception. Even though the water has receded a little, the residents are still scared of the situation. Despite the water, Jahnavi Devi is eager to leave the relief camp and return home.

Rupnarayan’s dam broke last Saturday night. After that water started entering the area. Gradually the ground floor of the house sinks into the water. The family was forced to take shelter on the roof of the house last Sunday morning. 100 Perno Jahnavi Devi was rescued by helicopter from the roof of the house at Samantapara in East Thakurani Chowk of Khanakul. He was brought to the relief camp at Arambagh. The old woman’s first words after the initial health check-up were, ” Budd is hungry. I didn’t eat anything for two days. “

In the last few days, the relief camp of the district administration has repeatedly taken care of him Searched from the highest level of administration. This time 100 year old Jahnavi wants to return home. Already 1 column army has been deployed in the area. Accompanied by members of the Engineering Task Force. In Rupnarayan’s water, the land is still under water. Such is the appearance of the former Thakuranichak village of Khanakul. The main means of transportation is boat. The work of seeing the land is going on with that.

However, thick black clouds in the sky since morning, Khanakul’s thoughts are increasing. Arambagh, Khanakul, Goghat are prone to floods along all these areas of Hughli district. The people of all these areas have to bear the brunt of the floods every year. This year has not been different. All these areas of Hooghly district are surrounded by Rupnarayan, Dwarkeshwar, Mundeshwari, Damodar rivers. Among them, several villages of Khanakul have been flooded by Rupnarayan. And because of this, the land under cultivation is under water.

Anil Hazra, a resident of the village. His 15 bighas of paddy land is now under water. “Every year we have to endure this oppression. Even if the barrage leaves water, our land is under water. And even if it rains heavily, our land goes under water. How many more years will we have to endure this?” Ujjwal Dari, a resident of Basabati. His land is also under water. He says, “Patal, Uchche and other seasonal vegetables have gone under my water. All the crops have rotted. I don’t know when the water will come down. As a result, I don’t expect anything to come back.” The land on both sides of the Garerghat road in Khanakul has been submerged. About 5 to 6 feet of water height.

On the other hand, the administrative officials are listening to the various difficulties of the people of Basabati, Jagatpur and other villages. The villagers of Chaitali Hazra said, “Bringing medicine is the biggest problem in the village. I told the administration so that we can get the medicine.” Another villager, Sushovan Hazra, said, “I can’t go shopping. The village has become an island. I have asked the police to see if I can get food.” However, Hooghly district administration officials said, “Our team is going to different places to search for people in the waterlogged area. We are talking continuously. Everything that is in demand will be looked into. Especially medicine and food.”

As soon as a little water falls, the house will be cleaned and 100 year old Jahnavi will be returned home.