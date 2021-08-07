Clinical Update of Mr. Soumyadyuti Saha, a 40-year-old man descending from Farakka Ballarpar suffered a road accident

4 mins ago Desk

 Medica Superspecialty Hospital the largest chain of private hospitals in Eastern India saved life by a miraculous surgery in a quick span of time.

Mr , Mr. Soumyadyuti Saha suffered an accident and was brought to the emergency department of Medica Superspecialty Hospital on 5.8.21. He had suffered injury to both lower limbs. He also had a fracture of right leg and a runover on left leg and the skin and subcutaneous tissue was degloved from above knee to foot.

On 7.8.21 he was stabilized and taken for emergency damage control surgery. The surgery was jointly done by Dr Vikas Kapoor (Department of orthopaedic) and Dr Akhilesh Kumar Agarwal (Department of Plastic Surgery). His fracture was fixed by screw under c arm under guidance by department of orthopaedic at Medica.

Dr Vikas Kapoor commented, “His left leg had avulsion of skin. It was contaminated by road side dirt. Surgery was done to remove the dead skin and dirt. After the dead skin was removed his leg was degloved from knee to foot. His bone of leg (tibia) is exposed and covered by muscle flap. Today he was taken for surgery and coverage by akin grafting was done. Exposed tendon was covered by INTEGRA which is a dermal matrix.”

Dr Akhilesh Kumar Agarwal commented, “He is stable at the end of surgery. He will be taken for another surgery on 10.8.21. He is being monitored continuously and doing well.”

 

Desk

See author's posts

More Stories

Parents are selling in minimum price as schools are close School-tuition closed! Dream ‘green partner’ is selling for Tk 250 to peddlers …– News18 Bangla

17 mins ago admin

service suffering due to bad road condition | Roads dilapidated in the rain, long-distance buses are being damaged! Anxiety Transport Corporation …– News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

writes to PM Narendra Modi on Electricity amendment bill | ‘I wrote last year too’, Mamata Banerjee’s letter to Modi again against power law amendment – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Clinical Update of Mr. Soumyadyuti Saha, a 40-year-old man descending from Farakka Ballarpar suffered a road accident

4 mins ago Desk

Parents are selling in minimum price as schools are close School-tuition closed! Dream ‘green partner’ is selling for Tk 250 to peddlers …– News18 Bangla

17 mins ago admin

service suffering due to bad road condition | Roads dilapidated in the rain, long-distance buses are being damaged! Anxiety Transport Corporation …– News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

writes to PM Narendra Modi on Electricity amendment bill | ‘I wrote last year too’, Mamata Banerjee’s letter to Modi again against power law amendment – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin

Kunal Ghosh Bratya Basu to visit Tripura on Sunday Bratya-Kunals to go to Tripura tomorrow, Trinamool wants during Governor’s tenure – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin