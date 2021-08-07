Clinical Update of Mr. Soumyadyuti Saha, a 40-year-old man descending from Farakka Ballarpar suffered a road accident

Medica Superspecialty Hospital the largest chain of private hospitals in Eastern India saved life by a miraculous surgery in a quick span of time.

Mr , Mr. Soumyadyuti Saha suffered an accident and was brought to the emergency department of Medica Superspecialty Hospital on 5.8.21. He had suffered injury to both lower limbs. He also had a fracture of right leg and a runover on left leg and the skin and subcutaneous tissue was degloved from above knee to foot.

On 7.8.21 he was stabilized and taken for emergency damage control surgery. The surgery was jointly done by Dr Vikas Kapoor (Department of orthopaedic) and Dr Akhilesh Kumar Agarwal (Department of Plastic Surgery). His fracture was fixed by screw under c arm under guidance by department of orthopaedic at Medica.

Dr Vikas Kapoor commented, “His left leg had avulsion of skin. It was contaminated by road side dirt. Surgery was done to remove the dead skin and dirt. After the dead skin was removed his leg was degloved from knee to foot. His bone of leg (tibia) is exposed and covered by muscle flap. Today he was taken for surgery and coverage by akin grafting was done. Exposed tendon was covered by INTEGRA which is a dermal matrix.”

Dr Akhilesh Kumar Agarwal commented, “He is stable at the end of surgery. He will be taken for another surgery on 10.8.21. He is being monitored continuously and doing well.”