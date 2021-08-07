CPIM | Why dusty CPM! The Central Committee took the state leaders to task over the alliance

#Kolkata: At the meeting of the Central Committee, the Bengal CPM was taken to task this time. A number of central leaders blamed Alimuddin for the emptiness in Bengal. Without any hesitation, Alimuddin was questioned about the electoral tactics. Although the state committee explained the cause of the disaster in detail, the leaders of Kerala and Telangana did not pay attention to it. The party has also been accused of derailing the Congress. The issue of alliance has come up. Kerala Tamil Nadu leaders have also alleged that the line has been crossed in alliance with the Congress. All in all, the election review meeting became heated on the first day.

The meeting of the central committee has started from Friday. There were 36 speakers on the first day. In this meeting, Bengal has been reprimanded as much as Kerala has been rewarded for its unprecedented results. Everything has happened in Bengal following the minority line like Banga CPM.

According to a state leader, the meeting of the CPM’s central committee was held in Banga CPM. The question is why the alliance with the Congress. According to sources, a large section of the party now thinks that this alliance has emptied the CPM from the state. This was stated by the representatives of Kerala and Tamil Nadu without any hesitation.

At the 2016 party congress, it was said that all secular forces should fight against the BJP together. So the Congress was taken along. With this argument in mind, Ramchandra Dom, Rabin Dev and Avas Roy Chowdhury counter-questioned.

The counter-sarcasm of the Central Committee leaders, the extra initiative taken by the state leaders, is evident in the results. Many of the state representatives again say that the CPM Harlow in the state has not been able to unite the greater left unity and left force. Representatives in other states said they should have stuck to this idea. Note that the meeting of the CPM Central Committee will be held on August 7-8.