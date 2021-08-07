How many syllabi will there be in 2022? Parliament issues guidelines – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Next year’s Higher Secondary Examination is being taken on top of the proposed 2021 West Bengal HS Syllabus. This was indicated by the Higher Education Education Parliament issuing guidelines on Friday. On this day, a directive has been issued by the Acting Secretary of the Parliament of Higher Education. According to the guidelines, the Parliament of Higher Education has decided that the annual syllabus for next year and the 2022 Higher Secondary Examination (2022 HS Exam) will be taken in view of the reduced syllabus and the type of changed questions. However, in that case, the syllabus of the subjects for which the written test will be 60 marks or less will not be omitted, the Parliament said in its guidelines.

The guidelines issued by the Parliament for Higher Education state how much the subject-wise syllabus has been reduced and notifications for the type of question paper will already be available on the Parliament’s website. The higher education parliament has stated in the guidelines that the notifications that were there from December 9 to March 25 last year are in force with the reduction of the subject-based syllabus. In the relevant high school examination of 2021, it was said to reduce the syllabus by 40%. Some of the teachers think that the Parliament has given guidelines to reduce the same syllabus in the 2022 Higher Secondary Examination.

Guidelines of Parliament.

Especially due to the Corona situation, the higher secondary examination could not be taken this year. Instead, the marksheet is given to the students according to the number obtained in the secondary, the number obtained in the annual examination of class XI and the number of practical or project work of the higher secondary. But already the students of class XI have been promoted to higher secondary. In that case, the high school students were waiting to see how much of the syllabus would be taken. It is believed that the syllabus of the Higher Secondary Examination became clear to the students after the guidelines were issued by the Higher Education Parliament on Friday.