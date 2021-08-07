JMB case to be taken by NIA | The NIA is taking into custody three JMB militants arrested in Kolkata

#Kolkata: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is taking into custody three Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB) militants arrested by the Special Task Force of the police. The three JMB militants, including the captured Naziur, will be interrogated by NIA officials in front of them this time. Guidelines to this effect have already been issued by the Home Ministry.

The STF branch of Kolkata Police arrested the three JMB militants from Haridebpur on July 11 after receiving information through sources. Another was later arrested from Barasat. Collect huge amount of money and create slipper cell in new module With these two goals, three Jamaat militants came to Calcutta and covered their bodies They also did Reiki to rob several banks, jewelery showrooms and financial institutions in Kolkata. And behind this whole plot is Tahid Tasnim, a jailed Jamaat militant in Bangladesh. It is estimated that Tahid hatched the whole plan while he was in jail This time the NIA wants to enter into that incident. The NIA will apply to the court to know when the three militants will be taken to court.

On July 11, the STF arrested three Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen militants named Naziur Rahman, Sheikh Sabbir and Rabiul from a rented house in Haridebpur. According to the detainees, the detainees had been renting houses in the area for a long time. By selling fruits, these three militants gained credibility in the area by driving rickshaws.

After questioning the detainees, the STF learned that another militant, Selim Munshi, was helping them rent a house in their area. Al Amin, the leader of Bangladesh’s JMB, who is currently being held in a Bangladeshi jail, ordered a group of 15 people to cross the Malda border from Bangladesh into India. Al Amin was instructed to create a new JMB module.