Kunal Ghosh Bratya Basu to visit Tripura on Sunday Bratya-Kunals to go to Tripura tomorrow, Trinamool wants during Governor’s tenure – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress has been active in Tripura since the attack on the party’s students and youth leaders. State Education Minister Bratya Basu and Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh are leaving for Tripura on Sunday. MP Dola Sen and a few other Trinamool leaders can go to Tripura The Trinamool leadership also sought time to meet Tripura Governor Satyadeo Narayan Arya to complain about Saturday’s attack and police inaction.

Trinamool student leaders Sudip Raha, Jaya Dutt and youth leader Debangsh Bhattacharya were allegedly attacked by the BJP on their way to Ambasa in Tripura on Saturday. Sudip Raha 7 was injured in the incident Jaya Dutt 6 with a broken head However, the BJP has denied the allegations

Targeting Biplob Dev Sarkar for this incident, Kunal said, “Gundaraj, Jungal Raj is going on in Tripura. I posted a video this morning showing how the BJP’s bikes always followed me when I was in Tripura. They can attack at any time In the end, there was a cowardly attack on the children However, it increased their confidence We will give the answer in Ganda, but in a democratic way The real revolution has started in Tripura under the leadership of Trinamool We will go to Tripura tomorrow and demand justice for the attack from the people there. The Trinamool leader further alleged that the police in Tripura had turned into a party of the BJP His question is, ‘Where is the Human Rights Commission, the Women’s Commission? Where is the governor of Tripura? ‘Kunal said, they tried to go to Tripura on the same day But as there is no plane, they will reach Agartala on Sunday morning

This is as low as BJP4Tripura could stoop to stifle voices that dare to speak up for the people of #Tripura! Violence & chaos under BjpBiplab is peaking and yet the Home Minister remains a silent spectator! We strongly condemn the attack on our workers. pic.twitter.com/szt9JnZHsu – AITC Tripura (@ AITC4Tripura) August 7, 2021

Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee also tweeted targeting the BJP over the attack. Abhishek’s convoy was also attacked in Tripura a few days ago

The Tripura Trinamool has sought time to meet Tripura Governor Satyadeo Narayan Arya on Sunday to lodge a complaint about the attack. It is learned that a Trinamool delegation will meet the Governor