Mukul Roy | BJP wins, Trinamool loses

#Kolkata: “On behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party, I can say that if there is a vote, the BJP will win and the grassroots will be defeated.” Mukul Roy had said the same thing on Friday. As soon as this incident came to light, there was a huge uproar in the political arena. The grassroots are not able to avoid discomfort in the normal way. Questions are coming from many places for a good reason, why did Mukul say that! However, people close to Mukul Roy think that this inconsistency is actually indicating that he is old.

In the words of Mukul’s son Shuvrangshur, “Mukul Roy, who is devastated in body and mind, is not able to take this overall pressure. Mukul Putra said today that he does not remember much of his father’s words. He can remember old things. Coming back. “

But such a shrewd politician, whose every word is measured, why he suddenly went so backfoot! In the words of Mukul’s son Shuvrangshu, “Dad couldn’t handle the shock of his mother’s departure. As a result, he can’t catch any of his father’s words now. He shouldn’t. There is also a problem with sodium and potassium. Doctors are looking at his father.

In the last few months, Mukul Roy’s life has changed dramatically. Corona had to go to the hospital. Krishna Roy, his long-time shadowy wife, could not return home after a long struggle. This is how Mukul Roy was pushed by his life partner. Meanwhile, his favorite leader Mamata Banerjee has drawn Mukul Roy, who is constantly cornered in the BJP.

Like the political elite, the Trinamool wants only Mukul Roy, not the BJP’s all-India co-president. Mukul Roy did not give up even after the arrival of the Trinamool. The BJP has put pressure on him to appoint him as PSC chairman. Mukul Roy can’t take this daily pressure now, that’s what close people like him do. With this in mind, the political circles think that the party can bring Mukul less in front of the media in the future.