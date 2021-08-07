Mukul Roy | Mukul Roy in direct politics and how many days! Raising the question ‘slightly wrong’

#Kolkata: Slightly wrong, but, when the person is Mukul Roy, it is non-slight. Mukul may have spoken so many times while going through the ups and downs of his long political life. However, Mukul himself could not have imagined when such a mistake would come out of his mouth. On Friday, Mukul Roy suddenly surprised everyone by saying, “On behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party, I can say that if the vote is won, the BJP will win and the grassroots will be defeated.”

Is that all? Trinamool All India President Abhishek’s visit to Tripura to be attacked. Can it be managed as a mere reflex problem? Politicians are surprised by what Mukul said in Krishnanagar yesterday. And, Trinamool and his many well-wishers and close ones are worried about his physical well-being. Also about the political future of the worried Mukul After this comment of Krishnanagro Mukul went viral on social media, new speculations in his party and political circles, Mukul Roy will be able to remain active in politics!

MLA on one side and chairman of PAC on the other. Will it be possible to handle this then? Or will you respectfully move away from politics? Although critics say otherwise The way the BJP is increasing the pressure on him with PAC, the party had to remove him today or tomorrow But, if that was the case, the grassroots would burn their faces. As a result, another route is needed. And if it is physical, then the two sides are protected. As a result, those critics are not giving up even keeping in mind the reality of Mukul Roy’s physical condition. Because there is only one. The name is Mukul Roy. In Bengali politics, whose identity is Chanakya, whose pair is fair in tactics.

However, Mukul’s followers see inhumanity in this. Hearing such an attitude of the opposite camp, one of Mukul’s close friends lamented, “They do not think that the political Mukul Roy is also a man, that he too can be burnt in personal grief.”

Mukul Roy himself, however, has extended his legs. It is heard that he has also expressed his intention to accompany the Chief Minister on his visit to Jhargram. But if this disturbance can take over his body, that question remains. In that case the Chief Minister will take the responsibility of consideration.

However, according to a section of the political circles, there is only one reason for this speculation. If there is anyone else who can be said without hesitation, the pen comes to a standstill, even if only for a moment, next to this name. Because, he is none other than Mukul Roy. Whose life and politics have become two or more supporters.

Mukul’s slight mistake raises a myriad of questions, the answers to which are hidden in the womb of the future.