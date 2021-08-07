Parents are selling in minimum price as schools are close School-tuition closed! Dream ‘green partner’ is selling for Tk 250 to peddlers …– News18 Bangla

#Raiganj: School closed. The state government’s dream project Sabuj Sathi Cycle is being ruined at home. The parents of the students are selling the damaged bicycle water. Corona outbreaks hit the world in 2020. Lockdown was declared across the country to handle the situation. Since then, schools, colleges and other educational institutions have been closed. On the other hand, as a result of the lockdown, people’s bread has stopped. Ordinary people are facing extreme financial crisis.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s dream project is Sabuj Sathi Project. The Chief Minister launched this project for the benefit of the students. But all the educational institutions have been closed for almost two years. Even going to closed home teachers. So the green companion bicycle given to the students is being wasted at home. The parents are selling the bicycle of Sabuj Sathi to the peddlers at the price of water.

Ananda Das, a peddler, said he bought a bicycle for only Tk 250 while ferrying to Raiganj. He will sell the bicycle to his moneylender for a profit of 25/30 rupees. It can be seen that it is the bicycle provided by the Green Companion project. Anand said he gets this kind of bicycle almost every day. To him, of course, it doesn’t matter which is the ‘green companion’ and which is the ordinary bicycle. He bought a ferry and sold it for a small profit.

Hemendra Nath Barman, a guardian, said that all educational institutions have been closed for a long time. Many people have stopped eating bread due to lockdown. Because they can’t go out in search of work. Faced with an extreme financial crisis. Running a family is extremely difficult. So the girl’s bicycle is getting damaged in the house. He sold it and got some financial resources.

Hemendra Babu’s plea is that the society should return to normal public life after overcoming the Corona crisis. Otherwise, helpless families like them will be ruined. Although the educational institutions were closed, the salaries of the teachers were not stopped. As a result, even if the school is closed, nothing happens to them. Hemendra appealed to the government to change this situation.