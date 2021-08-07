Ration will not match if not linked with Aadhaar? Find out what the government says – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Ration 7 will not match if it is not linked with Aadhaar number Dealers of various ration shops are giving this warning to many when it comes to raising rations But if the ration card is not attached with the Aadhaar number, the ration will not match? State Food Minister Rathin Ghosh made it clear that the state government has not issued any directive to stop rations unless the ration card is attached to the Aadhaar card. All dealers are obliged to give rations to people

There have also been reports of riots in various parts of the state over non-linking of ration cards with Aadhaar cards. On this day also, the customers of ward number three of Burdwan municipality protested without getting ration Allegedly, many people have been being turned away from local ration shops for almost a month due to non-linking of ration cards with Aadhaar cards. Similar protests took place in Amdanga and Berachampa in the northern 24 parganas.

What is in the government guidelines?

Under the direction of the Supreme Court, one country one ration card policy is being formulated in the whole country That is why the work of merging ration card with Aadhaar card has started So that people can get rations by showing the same card from any part of the country In West Bengal too, Nabanna had issued a notification on June 29 directing the amalgamation of Aadhaar and ration cards. The notification said that Aadhaar numbers should be linked with all ration cards in the state within three months. But the guidelines made it clear that everyone would have to pay rations until the ration card was attached to the Aadhaar number. Allegedly, many dealers do not want to follow this instruction due to lack of rules

How will the ration-Aadhaar be connected?

On the same day, State Food Minister Rathin Ghosh also said, “Even if the ration card is not linked with the Aadhaar number, there is no chance to stop the ration.” No such instructions were given. ” The food minister further said that the work of attaching ration card with Aadhaar number was started by going door to door first But now this is being done in various government offices, ICDS centers, schools, panchayat offices.