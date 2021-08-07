reacts after actress car being stopped and fined for breaking night curfew | ‘Did I kill or did I drive under the influence of alcohol?’ Isha Sahar – News18 Bangla

The noise about the incident goes after Saturday morning. Then Isha opened her mouth. His question was, ‘Did I kill? Or did I drive under the influence of alcohol? ‘ At the same time, Isha claims, ‘Til is being shown in rhythm. Rumor has it that I could not show the car documents, but the thing is, I was not allowed to get out of the night curfew, that’s all. Photo Courtesy: Ishaa Saha Facebook



