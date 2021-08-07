Reacts Strongly on Youth Leaders being attacked in Tripura | Bloody youth leaders in Tripura! Abhishek roared, ‘Trinamool will not leave an inch of land’ …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee, the party’s all-India general secretary, was outraged by the ‘attack’ on Trinamool youth leaders in Tripura. In his words, “In Tripura, the revolution has come to the fore in the form of the Gundaraj of the Dev government.”

Abhishek shared a picture of the youth leaders breaking car windows on Twitter and wrote, “BJP thugs are showing their face this time. Gundaraja is going on in Tripura under the Biplob Dev government, it has been proved today. Such an attack is really inhumane. No. “

Trinamool Congress youth leader Debangshu-Sudip Rahara was attacked in Tripura on Saturday morning. According to sources, a group of BJP-backed miscreants attacked them on their way to Ambasa. Bricks and stones were thrown at them, the glass of the car was broken by Debangshu Sudip. Allegedly they were attacked with bamboo, rods. Trinamool youth leader Sudip Raha was seriously injured in the incident. Sudip was seen lying on the street. Debangshu has also been attacked. Sudip Debangshura sat in dharna demanding police intervention in the incident. Sudip Raha was seen breaking down in tears at the scene.

According to the latest news, the Trinamool High Command has moved as soon as the incident came to light. Kunal Ghosh returned from Tripura yesterday. But realizing the situation, the party has instructed him to leave for Tripura tomorrow. Bratya Basu will also go to Tripura with him. Samir Chakraborty, on the other hand, has already reached Tripura.





