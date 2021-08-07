TMC gives proposal to Akhil Gogoi to lead party in Assam Akhil Gogoi meets Mamata, why Trinamool wants her to expand organization in Assam? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In Kolkata, Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi called on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Although the government has not issued a statement on behalf of the Trinamool Congress, the ruling party has received similar reports. Although he did not open his mouth about meeting the chief minister, Akhil Gogoi admitted that he had an offer to join the grassroots. Akhil has also made it clear that he is interested in working with Mamata Banerjee On Friday, he said he wanted to see Mamata Banerjee as prime minister

According to Trinamool sources, Akhil Gogoi arrived in Kolkata on Saturday The main purpose of his visit to Calcutta was to meet Mamata Banerjee Asked about joining the Trinamool, Akhil said, “I have been offered to lead the state committee of the Trinamool in Assam. For those who believe in democracy, Mamata Banerjee is a symbol of renaissance. Mamata Banerjee is leading the country in the fight against the communal politics of the BJP and the RSS.

Akhil Gogoi is the MLA of Shivsagar district of Assam He was also at the forefront of the anti-CAA and anti-NRC movement in Assam He even had to spend 19 months in jail after being arrested Akhil has a separate population base in Assam Trinamool is relying on Akhil to spread the party’s organization in the neighboring states

In some parts of Assam, the Bengali population is quite significant A large part of them will have support for Mamata Banerjee The ruling party wants to strengthen the ground in Assam by adding Akhil Gogoi’s base. Because the goal of the Trinamool is to get as good results as possible in other states besides West Bengal in the 2024 elections Assam is one of the states targeted by the ruling party In order to strengthen their position in the numbers game in 2024, the grassroots leadership has to look at states other than West Bengal. If the plan succeeds, it will be able to weaken the BJP as well as the grassroots in the opposition.

At the moment, Akhil has its own political party in Assam Whose name is Rijo’s team 7 Akhil was arrested on charges of treason after leading the anti-CAA movement He formed a political party while in jail After this, this young leader won from Shivsagar Center in this year’s election As a result, Akhil is quite a popular face in Assam politics That is why the grassroots are interested in taking Akhil with them to spread the organization in Assam It is not yet clear when Akhil will join the grassroots But that possibility is strong, it is clear in Akhil’s words