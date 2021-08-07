tollywood actress fined after being held on road for breaking Night Curfew | Actress Isha Saha fined by police …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Actress Isha Saha’s car was stopped in Salt Lake during a night check in Kolkata. The actress was in the car. Police claim that he could not show any good answer as the reason for breaking the rules of Kovid and taking to the streets. In this case, the actress’ car was released after being fined under the traffic law.

Night Curfew is being run across the state from 9pm to 5am to reduce the daily covid infection in Bengal. It is forbidden to stay on the road in any way except emergency services. That is why the actress from Tollygunge was not given a discount. Police arrested Tollywood actress Ishaa Saha on Friday for breaking the night curfew. It is learned that at that time the driver did not even have the proper paper license of the car. Police seized a red car for violating night curfew rules while checking the naka at the Salt Lake and OEM bypass junction on Friday night. Isha was in that car. The actress was sitting in the back seat of the car. Later, however, the car was released with a fine.

On the other hand, a driver was arrested for allegedly threatening and obstructing the police during Naka checking. In some cases, obstruction of police work and threats to the police have led to scuffles between the two sides. After that, the police of Bidhannagar Commissionerate filed several cases yesterday alleging violation of Kovid rules.