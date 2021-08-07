Tripura | Kunal Ghosh | Tripura also monitored the bikbahini eight hours! Kunal made a serious allegation by leaking the video

#Agartala: Surveillance allegations in Tripura too. Trinamool state secretary Kunal Ghosh made a sensational allegation that the video was leaked. He was in Tripura for the last few days. In addition to meeting with representatives of multiple political parties, he has also participated in party programs. He posted a video of Tripura on social media on Saturday morning. His complaint has been that he has been constantly followed by bikes.

Earlier, Abhishek Bandopadhyay had also complained against the ‘bike force’ during his visit. He alleged that the bike force was intimidating people in different places.

Kunal also complained in the same tone. In the tweet, he wrote, “As long as I was in Tripura, wherever I went, the bikers followed me from a short distance. I heard about the violence in the village there. Surveillance in the city too. Staying behind. Thank you BJP. I will go to Tripura again. “

Note that he returned from Tripura yesterday. In order to increase the strength of the organization in Tripura, the Trinamool has come down to eat water. The bird’s eye view of the team is 2023 election. The Trinamool wants to give a push to Delhi before the Lok Sabha polls with the good results of Tripura. That is why the leaders are fighting desperately on the field. Abhishek Banerjee is going to Tripura again after a couple of weeks. Kunal is believed to have built several bridges before him. He also spoke with leftist leader Ajay Biswas and Pradyot Kishore Manikya. Political observers speculate that the talks will soon bear fruit.





