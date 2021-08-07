Weather Forecast: Rain forecast for Saturday in South Bengal including Kolkata, weather is likely to improve on Sunday

Kolkata: Even on Saturday, there is no relief from rain in Kolkata and South Bengal The same forecast (Weather Forecast) of Alipore Meteorological Office 6 According to the weather office, scattered rains will continue in different parts of South Bengal throughout the day on Saturday

Apart from Kolkata, two 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, East Burdwan, Murshidabad and Birbhum districts are also forecast to receive showers and thundershowers. However, even if it rains, there is no possibility of reducing the heat now The minimum temperature on Saturday was 26.5 degrees Celsius 7 ২ 2 degrees higher than normal

Although there is a possibility of rain in the next 24 hours, the weather will improve from Sunday According to the weather office, the depression in the Bay of Bengal has shifted to Bangladesh. As a result, rain is expected to decrease in South Bengal including Kolkata from Sunday

However, in the case of North Bengal, there is no such hope On the contrary, the forecast is that the rainfall in North Bengal will gradually increase There is a possibility of very heavy rain in different districts of North Bengal from Monday



