writes to PM Narendra Modi on Electricity amendment bill | ‘I wrote last year too’, Mamata Banerjee’s letter to Modi again against power law amendment – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today again sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi opposing the Central Government’s proposed Electricity Amendment Bill. Earlier last year, the central government refrained from introducing the bill due to objections from the opposition, but this time it has resumed its crackdown, the chief minister (Mamata Banerjee) said in a letter. He claimed that the bill was against the public interest.

Recalling that electricity is a joint issue in the constitution, the Chief Minister said that as a result of passing this bill, the state will not have control over the power sector. Which is detrimental to the federal structure of the country. In the letter, Mamata reminded the Prime Minister, “In a letter dated June 12, 2020, I pointed out to you the shortcomings of the controversial bill.”

Incidentally, the draft of the new electricity law has said that the entire money of the electricity bill has to be paid to the customers first. Later they will get the subsidy money back in the bank account. But as a result, many customers will not be able to pay their bills on time due to lack of money, the Chief Minister feared. In that case, many of the poor in the village will be cut off from electricity, Mamata also expressed concern.

The chief minister also alleged that the proposed new power law could hurt the federal structure of the country. A separate body will be set up to resolve legal disputes related to the Narendra Modi government’s proposal, power transmission, transmission or purchase and sale. But in that case, there is a danger that the rights of the power distribution companies of the various states in charge of the relevant matters will be curtailed. Earlier, the chief minister had publicly complained that electricity tariff would increase if the new law was introduced.