Belgharia Expressway: Nameway Expressway! Death trap on Belgharia Expressway, daily commute at risk

#Kolkata:

The speed stopped at the expressway. Dilapidated road. Expressway by name. Lifeline is virtually a death trap. Behal Belgharia Expressway. The dilapidated appearance of this important road connecting Kolkata and other parts of the state is awe-inspiring. Especially during office hours, the commuters are in a state of suffocation. It is alleged that the suffering was exacerbated by the hundreds of vehicles. The dilapidated expressway is now a ‘death trap’. Occasional accidents happen. Vehicles are crippled. Suffering at the risk of one’s life is now a constant companion. Ambulances with paralyzed patients also travel on this expressway frequently. People’s representatives from government bureaucrats are also stuck in traffic for a long time. The speed of vehicles also slowed down due to broken roads.

Several ambulances and even a convoy of former minister and Trinamool leader Purnendu Basu were seen at a standstill. The worst situation is on the way to the airport adjacent to Barahanagar metro station. Roads do not exist in multiple places. Absolutely skeletal appearance. Ordinary people have to travel helplessly at the risk of their lives. The rains are more deplorable. Water accumulates in large holes. When will the wreckage move? The question is public. Trinamool leader Purnendu Basu was confronted by a reporter of News Eighteen Bangla while he was stuck in a traffic jam. He blamed the center for admitting the pain. And Aparna Moulik, chairperson of the board of governors of Barahanagar municipality, complained that the Dayasara attitude is that of the National Highway Authority of India. The dilapidated condition of the Belgharia Expressway, which is almost unsuitable for the rainy season, comes to the fore. But they have no holdol. He claimed, ‘Maintenance is the responsibility of the National Roads Authority. His target is the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). At present, many people rely on this road as a companion to a kind of danger. Especially during office hours, there is so much pressure on passenger buses and other vehicles that many people cannot reach their destination on time. When will you be saved from this journey of terror? The answer is unknown to the common man.

According to NHAI authority sources, ‘Metro rail expansion work is suffering somewhat. Patchwork will be touched soon. All the parts that are in a very bad condition will be repaired soon. Ordinary people want, patchwork has been done many times before. The same situation happened again a few days later due to excessive movement of vehicles, buses and goods trucks. This important road needs radical renovation, not patchwork. Says the victims. How many days to see now Mr. Belgharia Expressway Mr. back! Suffering is the end of this journey of risk.