CPIM | Despite getting zero, Alimuddin kept the rush, the seal of the alliance is Delhi

#Kolkata: The AKG building stood next to Alimuddin. The Central Committee sealed the electoral tactics of Bengal. The CPM leadership of Bengal carried out tactics in line with the party line, which was practically accepted at the three-day meeting of the Central Committee. The CPM has directly mentioned in the Central Committee report that the Congress-ISF alliance is part of it. As a result, several states tried to oust Alimuddin, but now the Bengal CPM is at ease.

According to the report of the Central Committee, Clinchit Banga is a relief to the CPM. Because Alimuddin Street has been criticized for this alliance inside and outside. Even the smaller allies of the Left did not speak out. A few days ago, the Forward Bloc called ISF and Congress the CPM’s crutch. Various district leaders have repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with the alliance at party meetings. In this situation, desperate Alimuddin wanted to explain to Delhi why the United Front was formed. The fear was about the past, as Delhi had expressed outrage over its alliance with the Congress in the state five years ago. However, on this day, the CPM seemed to break a fever with sweat as the AKG building agreed to this electoral strategy.

Note that the three-day meeting of the Central Committee is underway. Leaders from all the states have joined the meeting in a virtual way. On the first day of the meeting, leaders of other states were somehow cornering the state CPM. Representatives from Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu said without hesitation that the CPM in the state was zero because of the alliance. The state CPM, however, countered that all secular forces should fight together in the 2016 party congress. That demand was sealed on Saturday. Today is the last day of the meeting on Sunday, a number of important organizational issues are going to come up for discussion.