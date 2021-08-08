decided to celebrate 75th year of Independence yearlong | The message of ‘patriotism’? Telangana will fly to Alimuddin on Independence Day instead of the tradition …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: This time CPM has taken the initiative to celebrate Independence Day. The CPM Central Committee took program on the occasion of 75 years of independence. On August 15, the party will hoist flags at all party offices across the country. Not only that, various programs will continue for a year. Secularism, democracy, the dangers of communalism, the role of communists in the country’s independence will all be covered in a year-long campaign.

The CPM Central Committee announced its decision on Sunday. It is learned that during the three-day virtual meeting of the Central Committee, it was proposed to raise the Teranga on behalf of the Bengal CPM. CPIM leader Sujan Chakraborty originally proposed. That’s where the green signal matches.

Part of the political circles think that such a decision of the CPM is very significant. According to them, the decision was taken to reciprocate the BJP’s patriotism. The CPM has already indicated that it will not hesitate to join hands with the grassroots to oust the BJP government at the Center. This time, the decision to hoist the national flag was a practical challenge to the BJP’s patriotism.

Meanwhile, it is learned that the Kerala lobby objected to the united front at the Central Committee meeting. According to the Kerala lobby, the coalition fight was not acceptable to the general public. Their reference is mainly to the ISF. The state leadership of Pinarayi Vijayan also said that the fight against the BJP over the ISF has created a backlash in the minds of the people. They think that the alliance-equation is one of the reasons for the existence of zero in the assembly elections in West Bengal. However, the AKG building is standing next to Alimuddin, even though Kerala is uncomfortable with the alliance.