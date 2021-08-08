Kolkata club organized golden mask for Devi Durga to share covid message | Do not be aware of the gold mask on the face of mother Durga this time! MLA Aditi Munshi … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Bengali mind is preparing for the arrival of Karona Kantate again. Thousands of virus outbreaks, so the best festival will not be celebrated? Obeying the safety rules, all the work started in the club, in the bondi house. But along with Durga Puja, awareness among the people also needs to be increased. Ashwini Nagar Bandhumahal Club of Baguio took a fancy initiative with this request. The Golden Mask is worn on the face of the Durga idol. Aditi Munshi, Trinamool MLA of Rajarhat-Gopalpur assembly constituency, officially wore the gold mask on the idol’s face on Sunday. The chief priest of the royal palace of Shobhabazar was also present.

The name of this year’s theme of Bandhumahal Club is ‘Arun’. So that the late theme artist Arun Pal has been honored. Besides, prayers have been offered for the arrival of a new sun after a difficult time like a dark night. Arun Pal died of a later complication of COVID-19. Emperor Bhattacharya thought of the theme while paying homage to the late Arun Pal. Besides, the aspect of covid awareness has also been kept in mind. Mother Durga’s companion with gold mask is therefore a weapon like surgical mask, electronic body heat measuring device, oximeter, injection syringe. This is the prayer that has been made in this fancy theme so that the corona demon is killed.

According to the club, gold has been used as one of the ‘good metals’ to destroy all evils. Pujo’s expenditure has been much less this time than other times. Besides, Ashwini Nagar Bandhumahal Club is associated with various service activities in the area. There is a safe home in the area, an oxygen parlor has also been opened, and the members of the club can rush if anyone needs it. This special initiative has been taken to manage all those costs. So that people can be made more aware of the former idol.