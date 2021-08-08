leads team TMC in Tripura as a real captain | Tripura sees new captain …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Captain. After sitting in the police station all day and making all the arrangements, Khowai came to the court shortly after the release of the hisabhishekaitc detainees. ‘ Kunal Ghosh’s tweet message seemed to speak to the minds of the grassroots at the end of the day on Sunday. After twenty-four hours of continuous adrenaline flow, the team seemed to be in relief. Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee was coming out of the court premises with his colleagues after releasing them on the day of danger in Vibhu.

On that day, his teammates got the right captain. The light of contentment was seen in the eyes of Debangshu, Jaya and Sudip. Satisfaction is not just about being released on bail, Satisfaction is about getting the team captain (Abhishek Banerjee) by his side in a moment of danger. This is like the ‘debut’ of another inauguration in Tripura on Sunday. This debut is ‘Captain Abhishek’. Trinamool Tripura workers are similarly excited when they come back with their own workers.

Abhishek held a dharna at the police station all day on Sunday, setting foot in Tripura. Police station directly from the airport in the morning. Khowai police asked one question after another. He will stay at the police station until his staff is released. Work as said. Debangshud was released on bail when he left the police station. The court went straight out of the police station. He met with the party workers. A national leader came out with everyone.

Employees have repeatedly taken the news on the phone since noon yesterday. Seeing the situation getting worse in the afternoon, he ordered to send the leaders. As soon as the news of the attack came again at night, he immediately decided to go himself. Abhishek is unwilling to waste a moment. He has strengthened the team from 2019 to 2021. Passed as Letter Marks as Youth President.

But in the last few months after the Assembly elections, Abhishek has taken a few more steps forward in terms of organization. After the announcement of the results of the vote, Yas has run away from the devastated Bengal after the lightning strike. Abhishek has introduced organizational leader in multiple cases. He also gave the identity of the public leader. But today, he has become the ‘captain’ who swears by the party workers all day long and does not hesitate for a moment to jump into the danger of the workers. That is why Kurnish is informing the team leader Abhishek today, the students, youth and elders of his team. Becoming a worthy successor of the leader, this new inauguration gave the message of ‘I am’ to everyone.