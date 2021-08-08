Rain starting from morning, how will the weather be in the next two days? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: It has been raining in Kolkata since Sunday morning. The rains have also started in the districts. According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, it will continue to rain in the entire state due to the effect of news, seasonal axis and cyclone. Heavy to moderate rainfall is forecast for the entire state (Weather Update in West Bengal). There is a possibility of rain all over the state on Sunday.

The situation may improve in South Bengal from Monday. But rainfall will increase in North Bengal from next week. Heavy rains have been warned in five districts of North Bengal on Monday and Tuesday. On Sunday, it is likely to rain in Kolkata as well as Hughli, Dui Midnapore, East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, Bankura, Nadia, Murshidabad and Jhargram.

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the seasonal axis extends from Purulia to the Bay of Bengal via Digha. Which is gradually moving north. This axis will be located in North Bengal at the beginning of next week. Due to the effect of this seasonal axis, there is a possibility of scattered rain in several districts of the two Bengals on Sunday. Extreme levels of rainfall were warned in Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Kochbihar, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong districts on Monday.

The maximum temperature in the city on Saturday was 31.2 degrees Celsius, which is 1 degree below normal and the minimum temperature on Sunday was 26.6 degrees. The maximum amount of water vapor in the air is 98 percent. The city has received 008.7 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.



