slams TMC for their allegation In Tripura against BJP | ‘Didi plays, brothers play more’, Dilip Ghosh sneers at Tripura – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Fires in the northeastern Indian state of Tripura. Agartala heated since yesterday. Trinamool Congress (TMC Leaders) youth leaders were attacked there on Saturday. Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Rahar was beheaded. Debangshu Bhattacharya and Jaya Dutta were also attacked. The incident does not end here. The leaders were arrested on Sunday morning under the epidemic law. Abhishek Banerjee, Kunal Ghosh, Bratya Basu and Dola Sen rushed to Tripura in this heated situation. However, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh termed the whole incident as a ‘sorted incident’. He even joked that it was ‘drama’.

On that day, BJP state president (Dilip Ghosh) was in his constituency. There, he said, the Trinamool had done drama in Assam before. Panchayat elections have also failed. Even if the Trinamool jumps into political influence in Tripura, they will not be able to do so. He questioned why there would be no grassroots MP, MLA, panchayat member, nothing but attack on the grassroots. He thinks that the Trinamool will not be able to organize in Tripura by fighting like this.

Trinamool alleges Trinamool Congress leaders, activists and supporters have been attacked in Tripura since July 21. The IPAC team was placed under house arrest at the hotel. When Abhishek Banerjee went there, his car was also attacked. Dilip Ghosh has said about this, Didi does drama, brothers do more drama. He further alleged that the grassroots was taking the politics of violence to Tripura. State BJP president Dilip Ghosh has ridiculed what is happening in Tripura on Saturday and Sunday. State BJP leader Joy Prakash Majumder has made the same allegation as Dilip Ghosh. He claimed that there was no unrest in Tripura, the Trinamool was calling for unrest in Tripura.

The Trinamool claimed that several of their vehicles were vandalized on their way to Ambasa on Saturday. Students and youth leaders Debangshu Bhattacharya, Jaya Dutt and Sudip Raha, who remained in West Bengal, were attacked. Sudip Raha’s head was shattered by the brick. The Trinamool claimed that BJP-backed miscreants attacked their vehicles on the way. On the other hand, the BJP has released videos and still pictures alleging that Jaya Dutt vandalized a car in the middle of the road. Besides, grassroots activists were seen standing with bricks on the side of the road. Dilip termed these allegations as drama in one word.