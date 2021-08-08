Suvendu Adhikari: Mamata opposes electricity bill in the interest of ‘private player’! Explosive Shuvendu

#Kolkata: On Saturday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi opposing the Central Government’s proposed Electricity Amendment Bill. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he claimed that the bill was against the public interest. Last year, the central government refrained from introducing the bill due to objections from the opposition, but this time it has resumed its crackdown, the chief minister said in a letter. In this situation, the state opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari took the state government with one hand.

Shuvendu wrote in a tweet, ‘Opposition to West Bengal Chief Minister’s Power Amendment Bill 2020 is actually a crocodile’s cry. This is actually a strategy to protect one of the private players in Kolkata, who charge the highest electricity charges. This opposition is for personal purposes. If you want to compete, you have to reduce the electricity tariff.

By the way, the draft of the new electricity law says that the entire money of the electricity bill has to be paid by the customers first. Later they will get the subsidy money back in the bank account. But as a result, many customers will not be able to pay their bills on time due to lack of money, the Chief Minister wrote in a letter expressing concern. In his letter to Modi, he mentioned that in such a situation, many of the rural poor would be cut off from electricity.

Not only this, the Chief Minister reminded that electricity is a joint issue in the constitution and as a result of passing this bill, the state will not have control over the power sector. Which is detrimental to the federal structure of the country. In the letter, Mamata reminded the Prime Minister, “In a letter dated June 12, 2020, I pointed out to you the shortcomings of the controversial bill.” This time Shuvendu Adhikari countered Mamata.