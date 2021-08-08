Suvendu Adhikari | Shuvendu is getting one of the three special rooms in Muralidhar Lane! New feathers in the crown …

#Kolkata: Shuvendu Adhikari finally entered the state office in Murulidhar Sen Lane. Shuvendu’s house is allotted to the BJP’s state office. There are three large houses in the right row on the second floor of the Annex building in the state BJP office. The last house in this row is allotted to Shuvendu. The other two houses belong to Dilip Ghosh, the state president, and Amitabh Chakraborty, the general secretary of the state. The selection of the house shows exactly how important Shuvendu Adhikari is to his team at the moment.

In terms of importance, these three houses are allotted to the top officials of the state. In the past, Vishnukanta Shastri and Amal Chatterjee, the last general secretary of the state and many others used to live in this house. Note that after joining the BJP, Mukul Roy was also given the first house in this row. At present, the house left by Mukul is allotted to Dilip. However, Mukul did not stay in that house for long. Mukul left the state office and opened an office in Hastings due to inconvenient verandah, inconvenience to visitors and so on.

According to sources, the three houses are being decorated with utmost secrecy. The state BJP wants to do the whole thing without the attention of the media. Each room has an attached bath, rest room and secret chamber. The gate will sit at the front of the two-story staircase of the annex building. There will be security personnel. The state BJP wants to create adequate security measures to control public access. According to BJP insiders, the entire area will be covered by CCTV security.

Needless to say, the process of reorganizing the state office began in Hastings shortly after the decision was made to gradually disband the party office. This addition as part of it.