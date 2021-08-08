TMC starts campaigning with new slogan | ‘Development in every house, daughter of the house in Bhabanipur’, Trinamool in the by-election campaign with new slogan …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: This time in the vote, ‘Bangla wants its own daughter’. The Trinamool Congress came to power for the third time in the state with this slogan. This time a new slogan has been created around the Bhabanipur by-election. The Trinamool (TMC) is using this slogan as a tool for by-elections in Bhawanipur (Bhawanipur Bypoll) Center. For the time being, the Trinamool’s branch organization Joy Hind Bahini has been using this slogan as a tool since today. The mantra of the fight of the Trinamool branch organization ‘Jayhind Bahini’ – ‘Development in every house, daughter of the house in Bhabanipur (TMC Bhawanipur).’ This is another echo of the slogan ‘Bangla wants its own girl’. Although the date of the by-election has not been announced, the campaign has started with this slogan on social media. Even after making small hoardings, the campaign has started in Bhabanipur area.

Mamata won the 2011 by-elections and the 2018 general assembly elections from this center. In the 2021 elections, Shobhandev Chattopadhyay became the Trinamool candidate in Bhabanipur. Despite winning 26,000 votes, he resigned from the Bhabanipur assembly seat on May 21. Therefore, the grassroots activists are assuming that Mamata will be the candidate again in this seat. That is why they have started campaigning before announcing the date of voting.

For the last 10 years, Mamata Banerjee has been sitting in the chair of the state’s administrative head, fighting from the Bhawanipur center next to her home. But in 2021, exceptional events have taken place. The Chief Minister voluntarily left the Bhabanipur center and fought from one of the most sensitive centers – Nandigram. Long before the election bell rang in the state, he himself had announced that he wanted to be a candidate in Nandigram.

Minister of State Shobhandev Chattopadhyay, who won the Bhabanipur constituency by 27,000 votes, immediately resigned as MLA and left the constituency for Mamata Banerjee. Everyone in the party wants Namuna Mamata to contest the by-election from Chena Bhabanipur. So a new slogan has been created for him. However, the date of the by-election in the state has not been fixed yet. The Trinamool has approached the Election Commission more than once demanding a speedy announcement. By-elections may be held in early September. However, whenever that happens, the state ruling party is making good preparations. Especially that the candidate of the Center is the Chief Minister himself, there will be extra attention. The new slogan is proof of that.