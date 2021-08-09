Abhishek Banerjee: Abhishek’s captaincy in Tripura

#Kolkata: He had been sitting at the Khowai police station since Sunday morning. Abhishek Banerjee, the Trinamool’s all-India general secretary, was in Tripura from warning the Biplob Dev government until the bail of the arrested workers was granted. Explained, he is the captain. He agreed to bet everything for the team staff. He made his debut in the middle of the night and returned to Calcutta. With the youth leaders from the state. Among them Jaya Dutt and Sudip Raha have been admitted to SSKM Hospital.

Youth leaders Debangshu Bhattacharya, Sudip Raha and Jaya Dutt were granted bail in the afternoon. In the evening, Abhishek tweeted from his Twitter handle, ‘Bail has been granted to the arrested Trinamool activists in Tripura. Satyamev Jayate. I am going back to Calcutta for treatment with them, their treatment has not been arranged here. Abhishek returned to Calcutta late at night with them.

Political circles say that there is a touch of affection in this politics of Abhishek. Abhishek is following the same path as Mamata used to run for the party workers. Repeatedly talking about his politics, Abhishek brought up ‘Didi’. In fact, he is following the path of ‘Didi’ in managing the team.

In the last part of Abhishek’s tweet after Debangshud’s bail, he has challenged Tripura Chief Minister Biplob Dev. He wrote, ‘Biplob Deb, you can try everything but all your efforts will fail. Remember my words. ‘ Even in challenging the opposition in this way, there is a shadow of compassion in Abhishek. The all-India general secretary of the Trinamool is gradually making himself a captain.

In fact, his teammates found only one captain on Sunday. The light of contentment was seen in the eyes of Debangshu, Jaya and Sudip. After hearing the news of bail, Abhishek left Khowai police station and went to court. Debangshu and Jayara came there and bowed to him. This is like the ‘debut’ of another inauguration in Tripura on Sunday. This debut is ‘Captain Abhishek’. When he came back with his cadres, the Trinamool Tripura workers became similarly excited.