Debangshu Bhattacharya Sudip Raha Jaya Dutta: The popularity of the trinity peaks, Sudip-Jaya-Debangshu returns to Tripura after recovering!

#Agartala: Debangshu-Jaya-Sudip will be campaigning in Tripura again. In the last two days, the presence of these three young leaders in Tripura has caught everyone’s attention. So the Trinamool Congress wants to bring them back and run the campaign again. The manner in which Abhishek Bandopadhyay hugged Debangshu and Sudip after his release from court on Sunday caught everyone’s attention. Even the way Debangshu-Sudip-Jaya has been trending on social media, the team wants to use all three of them on Tripura soil.

Kunal Ghosh and Samir Chakraborty are currently in Tripura. It has been decided to send a representative from the party every week. Abhishek Bandopadhyay has said that he will come to Tripura regularly from now on. And he has the responsibility to protect all the workers of the party who are protesting. Abhishek forbade anyone to leave the battlefield. However, local leaders said that the party workers were getting encouragement during his visit.

Tripura leader Ashish Lal Singh said, “A leader like Abhishek stood by our side all the time. He sat at the police station and monitored everything. He fought shoulder to shoulder to get rid of the party leaders and workers. What could be bigger than this?” Abhishek himself said that he would come to Agartala twice or thrice a month.

On the other hand, Sudip-Jaya was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata on Sunday night. Debangshu alleged that he was not treated properly in Tripura, so Debangshu Bhattacharya, Sudip Raha and Jaya Dutt were flown from Tripura to Kolkata on a special flight at midnight. The Trinamool All India General Secretary returned to Calcutta with the three youth leaders. Trinamool leader Devraj Chakraborty took the three youth leaders from Kolkata airport to SSKM Hospital. Sudip Raha was admitted to cabin number 103 on the second floor of the hospital. On the other hand, young Trinamool leader Jaya Dutt was admitted to Cabin No. 203. Sudip has a head injury. Starting from CT scan, he is getting necessary treatment from night. Jaya Dutt has a left cheek injury. Trinamool leader Jaya Dutt said the BJP’s revolution in Tripura is over. After treatment, they will leave for Tripura again.