Firhad Hakim claims to reduce bus fare with CNG service Will the bus fare be reduced instead of increased? Firhad Hakim’s big demand while sitting in the driver’s seat – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Private bus owners are demanding increase in bus fares The government has not complied with the demand and the bus fare has gone up according to the unwritten rules While government bus fares have not increased, the cost of diesel is increasing the burden on public transport corporations. In this situation, the State Transport Corporation launched two CNG-powered buses in Kolkata on an experimental basis. Inaugurating the bus, Transport Minister Firhad Hakim claimed that if the commercial CNG-powered bus service was successful, bus fares in Kolkata would be reduced instead of increased.

According to Firhad Hakim, only two diesel-powered buses in the hands of the government have been made suitable for running on CNG. However, a private company has been conducting research for this for almost two years They have made the necessary kits for running CNG buses Those kits were put on two buses and officially inaugurated on this day After inaugurating the bus, the transport minister saw it running on his own Firhad Hakim himself sat in the driver’s seat to find out whether the engine was running properly or whether the bus was running smoothly.

The transport minister said, “Everything seems to be going well on the bus.” But it will take about a month and a half to see whether it will be profitable to use this bus commercially If that test is successful, then stay away from increasing bus fares in Kolkata, we will reduce bus fares.

Only time will tell whether this demand of the transport minister will be implemented at all But State Transport Corporation 7 is already successfully providing electric bus service in Kolkata The introduction of CNG-powered bus service will save money as well as reduce environmental pollution. On top of that, instead of increasing the rent, if it really decreases, it will be an additional receipt!