Gold mask on Durga’s face, how much is the gold mask? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: There are only a few days left for Durga Pujo to come. Preparations have started all around. The pavilion decoration work of many pujo committees has also started in accordance with the Kovid rules. It is believed that in every pujo mandapa, like last time, this time too, pieces of Kovid awareness will be displayed. From that source, Durga Thakur himself appeared in Corona awareness this time. His 20 gram gold mask (Golden Mask Durga) on his face.

The mask is now our constant companion. It is unthinkable to go out without it. Everybody from the police to the administration is making people aware every day to wear masks. This time Durga Tagore came in this list. He will kill Coronasur with a trident in hand, a mask instead of a wheel, sanitizer, syringes and other medical items. He will also have a mask on his face. This form of mother will be seen in the pujo mandapa of Baguiati’s friend Mahal Club.

Their theme was unveiled on behalf of the Pujo Committee yesterday. So that it can be seen that Durga Thakur has a gold mask on his face, thermal songs in his hands, syringes, sanitizers and other medical items. The members of the committee said that the mask given to the mother’s face was made of 20 grams of gold. This time their theme is to make people aware of this corona atmosphere, to give a message about wearing a mask.

Every time Durga Pujo, the mother idol is decorated with gold ornaments by many pujo committees. It is interesting to see who is decorating with how much gold. However, this is probably the first time decorated with a gold mask.

In this regard, Trinamool MLA and musician Aditi Munshi (Aditi Munshi) after the inauguration of the idol says, every girl is the golden girl of Bengal. Every parent wants to wrap their daughter in gold. This theme was born from that thought. The use of gold in masks here is not as a metal, it is used to make people aware. So that people in this pandemic are more aware of the use of masks and follow the rules that doctors are advising to follow!

He further mentioned that this mask does not need to be considered as an expensive accessory.

Last year, the Calcutta High Court banned people from entering the mandapa due to corona. Many pujo mandapas have been planned to be changed at the last minute. As a result, many have not yet started preparations this time. Pujo’s posters are also relatively low on the streets. However, last time he could not enjoy the pujo in that way, this time the Bengalis are practically facing for pandal hopping!