Heavy rains begin in North Bengal. The rain will increase from tomorrow. Heavy rains are expected in the northeastern Indian states. ?

#Kolkata: Heavy rains begin in North Bengal. The weather forecast says that the rain will increase from tomorrow. Heavy rains are expected in the northeastern Indian states. The water level of the river will rise. Danger of landslides in hilly areas. The amount of rain will also increase in South Bengal from Wednesday.

Partly cloudy sky in Kolkata today. Chance of a couple of showers with thunderstorms. Humidity will increase as there is more water vapor in the air. The minimum temperature in the morning was 27.3 degrees Celsius. 1 ° higher than normal. Yesterday’s maximum temperature was 31.1 degrees Celsius, 1 ° below normal. The maximum amount of water vapor in the air is 96 percent. The rainfall in the last 24 hours has been 14.8 mm. Partly cloudy sky in South Bengal. In the next 48 hours, there may be rain with thunderstorms in one or two places. Rains will increase in the districts of South Bengal from Wednesday.

Chance of heavy rain on Wednesday in Purulia Bankura West Burdwan Birbhum Murshidabad and Nadia districts.

North and South 24 Parganas Hughli East Burdwan Nadia Murshidabad Chance of heavy rain on Thursday.

In North Bengal, there is a possibility of rain with thunder in the next 24 hours in all districts. Jalpaiguri Alipurduar Kochbihar may get a couple of showers.

Rain will increase in North Bengal from Tuesday. Chance of heavy rain in a couple of places in Kochbihar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar. There will be heavy rains in Darjeeling Kalimpong district.

Heavy rains are forecast in a couple of places in Kochbihar of Jalpaiguri Alipurduar on Wednesday. Heavy rains are likely in the rest of the districts. There will be heavy rains in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Malda, North and South Dinajpur.

Heavy to very heavy rains are forecast in the districts of North Bengal on Thursday.

The seasonal axis is located near the Himalayas. This axis extends from Gaya to Maldar over Arunachal Pradesh. Active Jharkhand on the seasonal axis is above Sikkim and North Bengal.

As a result, a lot of water vapor is entering the state.

Heavy to very heavy rains are forecast in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura and Sikkim in the next four to five days.