Mamata Attack Amit Shah: ‘BJP’s thugs are roaming like shadows with Abhishek’, explosive Mamata against Shah

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee feared for Abhishek Banerjee’s life. Again in BJP-ruled Tripura. The car was attacked on the day of Abhishek’s visit last Monday. Then there is the attack on the Trinamool leader in Tripura. Young Trinamool leaders Sudip Raha, Debangshu Bhattacharya and Jaya Dutta have been attacked. Abhishek Banerjee appeared in Tripura to ‘rescue’ them. On that day Mamata Banerjee went to SSKM to see Sudip and Jaya. Standing there, he feared for Abhishek’s life. And for that reason he targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Trinamool leader alleged that Abhishek’s life was in danger for Union Home Minister Amit Shah while standing at SSKM. He alleged that the BJP goons were always with Abhishek as a shadow on the instructions of the Union Home Minister. In Mamata’s words, ‘The way he was hit in his car after his debut in Tripura could have hit him in the head. The administration later provided a bulletproof vehicle. If the glass of the car would be shattered. His head could have been smashed. Everything happened in front of the police. Various plans are being made. Mamata even complained, ‘When Abhishek goes somewhere on the plane, the goons are being handed over by booking five seats next to him. I am saying that Abhishek’s life is in danger. ‘

Trinamool youth leaders were attacked in Tripura on Saturday and Sunday. They were attacked and he was arrested. After that, Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee rushed to Tripura. However, Abhishek left Tripura after releasing Debangshu Bhattacharya, Jaya Dutt and Sudip Rahad. Jaya and Sudip came with him.

They were admitted to SSKM Hospital on Sunday morning. On the same day, Chief Minister and Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee went there to see the youth leaders. Coming out of there, he attacked the BJP, saying, ‘The BJP has carried out shameless attacks on our people in Tripura. The BJP is running a monstrous government there. Our workers were beaten and arrested. Everything happened in front of the police. None of us were given a glass of water all day. ‘ He then added, “The way the attack took place, it is again in front of the police. No treatment for 36 hours. It has been completed at the behest of the Union Home Minister, otherwise the Chief Minister of Tripura would not have had so much courage.