Mamata Banerjee: ‘Attack on Amit Shah’s orders, we will win’

#Kolkata: This time Union Home Minister Amit Shah is targeting Mamata Banerjee in Tripura. After the conquest of Bengal, the Trinamool has turned Tripura into a bird’s eye view. However, the Trinamool leader has not spoken much about Tripura before. However, in Tripura, Trinamool youth leaders Debangshu Bhattacharya and Sudip Rahad were attacked and arrested. On the same day, at SSKM, Sudip Raha went to see Jaya Dutt and Mamata explained that Tripura is his bird’s eye.

Trinamool youth leaders were attacked in Tripura on Saturday and Sunday. They were attacked and he was arrested. After that, Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee rushed to Tripura. However, Abhishek left Tripura after releasing Debangshu Bhattacharya, Jaya Dutt and Sudip Rahad. Jaya and Sudip came with him. After that they were admitted to SSKM Hospital. Chief Minister and Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee went there to see the youth leaders. There, he attacked the BJP, saying, “The BJP has carried out shameless attacks on our people in Tripura. The BJP is running a monstrous government there. Our workers were beaten and arrested. Everything happened in front of the police. None of us were given a glass of water all day. ‘

Mamata did not stop here. He said, ‘The way the attack took place, it is again in front of the police. He did not do any treatment for 36 hours and did not give any water. It has been completed on the instructions of the Union Home Minister, otherwise the Chief Minister of Tripura would not have had so much courage. On the same day, the Trinamool leader called Sudip and Jaya on SSKM and also called Debangshu. He also praised his work.

Meanwhile, Trinamool MPs joined the protest in Parliament today in protest of the attack and arrest of Trinamool leaders in Tripura. There was a slogan, ‘Who is the leader of the country, who is Mamata Banerjee again’, again the opposite slogan, ‘Who is the thug of the country, who is Narendra Modi again?’ However, it has been reported that the grassroots will be vocal about this not only at the feet of Gandhi, but also inside the parliament.