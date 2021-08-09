reacts strongly after visiting injured party leaders in SSKM | Madan Mitra warns BJP that killing in Tripura will be ‘medical’ in Bengal …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Madan Mitra opened his mouth to protest the attack on grassroots activists in Tripura on Sunday. He mocked the BJP camp. Standing outside the SSKM, he confronted the journalists. “There is no backup for the treatment of the injured workers in Tripura, they have to come to Bengal,” Gerua told Shibir.

Trinamool leaders from Tripura have been brought to Kolkata on a special flight. Sudip Raha and Jaya Dutta have been admitted to Woodburn Ward of SSKM. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went there to meet them. There was also Madan Mitra. Madan Mitra said, ‘BJP workers in Tripura are beating the grassroots. But they do not know that there is a system in Bengal to treat us. But there is no medical infrastructure for BJP workers in Tripura. They have to come to West Bengal for treatment. Standing on the premises of SSKM, Madan Mitra told reporters on the day, “If such incidents are not stopped immediately, millions of party workers are ready.” Just waiting for instructions. ‘

BJP workers in Tripura have no backup when they are beaten, but the boys in Bengal have. Madan Mitra said sarcastically, ‘Thanks to the generosity of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, our boys are being beaten but she has backup, PG Hospital. But there is no backup for the beating of Tripura ‘, he has to go to Myanmar’. Although he did not speak much at the direction of the party, he said, Let’s go to Tripura. And Tripura will win ‘.

When Dilip Ghosh described the Trinamool incident in Tripura as a drama, Madan Mitra taunted him and said, ‘Dilip Babu is right. We were sending boys and girls. But they brought down big players from Nadda, Kailash, Amit and even Modi for drama. Their drama did not succeed, and in the drama of two or three of our children, the Tripura Force had to take to the streets. If the great playwrights go, what will you do? ‘