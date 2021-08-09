Reluctance to hire teachers, 1900 people did not take the job! But why, the question arises

#Kolkata: Many in the state do not want to take up teacher recruitment jobs. At least that’s what the School Service Commission’s statistics say. The recruitment process for the upper primary teachers of the School Service Commission has been stuck in legal complications for a long time. At the direction of the High Court, the School Service Commission conducted a re-interview process for the recruitment process for the upper primary. According to the commission, 15438 people were called in the process of news interview. The number of interviewees did not reach 13,000.

Of these, several thousand candidates were absent in the interview process. Again, many have been canceled at the interview board due to lack of necessary information. With which the recruitment process of high primary teachers is in full swing. According to the commission officials, if the recruitment process is completed, there is a possibility that more than one post will remain vacant.

The process of hiring upper primary teachers has been stuck in legal complications for five long years. This time, more than one job seeker does not want to take the job of a teacher in the upper primary because of him. According to the commission, 1,900 job seekers were absent from the interviews. But why are so many job seekers missing? According to the officials of the commission, most of them have got jobs as professors, teachers at the ninth-tenth and eleventh-twelfth levels. Again some have gotten jobs from WBCS and left. That is why so many job seekers are believed to be missing.

Again, without waiting for a long time, many have gone out with jobs. On the one hand, when so many job seekers were absent, on the other hand, there were allegations of increasing the number in the interview list. According to the commission, the interviews of 600 job seekers were canceled due to the inability of the job seekers to provide the required information at the news interview table. Many of the rejected job candidates could not show accurate information. Again, the information obtained by the commission was very inconsistent with the number of documents uploaded by many. That is why so many candidates have been rejected from the interview process, according to commission sources.

According to the officials of the commission, if the recruitment process for the upper primary is completed, more than one post may remain vacant. The reason is the absence of job seekers on the one hand and the cancellation of so many candidates from the interview process on the other. On the other hand, the commission is already in the process of settling the complaint on the direction of the High Court. The process of settling the complaint is starting from Tuesday. According to the commission, the process of settling the complaint will continue for 40 days. In that case, the commission wants to complete all the process before Pujo.

Somraj Banerjee