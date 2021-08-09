Saini reached the hospital to meet the affected youth leaders – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The whole political arena is in full swing after the Trinamool youth leaders went to Tripura and were attacked by miscreants. Biplab Deb government of Tripura in Kathgarh. Since the incident, Trinamool leaders and ministers have pledged to remove the BJP from Tripura. The party’s all-India president Abhishek Banerjee reached Tripura immediately to stand by the youth leaders. Young leader Saini Ghosh also attacked Biplob Dev in harsh language. Today, Saayoni Ghosh saw the injured youth leader Sudip Raha and other youth leaders and workers in the hospital.

Saini herself shared a picture of Sudip going to see SSKM Hospital on social media. In the caption of the photo, Saini mentions two lines of Rabindranath Tagore’s poem “Where the mind is without fear ..” Saini Biplob Devak took to Twitter after the incident on Saturday. He wrote, “Go die! You should be ashamed of yourself for attacking your half-aged youth leaders like this. And when we say something, believe it. We will wipe you and your team off the map of Tripura. We promise.” . ” With Saini using ‘#tripurateKhelaHobe’. He also shared several pictures of the attack on the youth leaders.

The incident started on Saturday afternoon. Trinamool youth leaders are cultivating Tripura under the leadership of Ashish Lal Singh. At noon they set out for the Ambasa region of the hill Tripura. Allegedly, a group of BJP-affiliated miscreants boarded their car. Allegedly beaten with bamboo, rod. Bricks and stones were thrown at them and the glass of the car was broken by the youth leaders. Among them, Sudip Raha suffered a serious head injury. Abhishek, Kunal Ghosh and Bratya Basura also ran away the next day.

Incidentally, Saini has always been active on social media. He often taunted the BJP on various issues. He fought for the grassroots in the assembly elections from Asansol. However, despite the defeat, he did not withdraw from politics.





