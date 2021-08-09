The Chief Minister is talking, 22 students have already got the benefit of student credit card

#Kolkata: On June 30, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee introduced the Student Credit Card. The Chief Minister also said that students will be able to apply for student credit cards for higher education from the 10th standard onwards. More than a month has passed since then. According to the Department of Higher Education, 22 students in the state have already received this facility through Khabar Student Credit Card. The amount of debt is around 40 lakh rupees. More than 10,000 applicants are also on the list to get loans through student credit cards, according to higher education department sources.

It is also learned that the information submitted by them has already been sent to the bank after verification. According to the Department of Higher Education, the required documents have already been sent to the bank for the verification of 12631 students’ student credit cards. In that case, it is believed that thousands of students will soon get the benefit.

According to the Department of Higher Education, 8,569 applications have been received till August 8 for student credit cards. Of which, 228 have been sent after verifying the information on behalf of various educational institutions of the higher education department. In the meantime, all the information of 12731 applications have been verified and sent to the bank for giving loan through student credit card. According to the Department of Higher Education, a number of applications have been rejected due to informational errors in some of the applications. Already, the amount of loans through student credit cards has exceeded several thousand crores. It is learned that most of the applicants are from Kolkata. Not only this, the number of students in the state is also high. On the other hand, most of those whose applications have been verified and sent to the bank for loans through student credit cards are looking to take management courses, according to higher education department sources.

According to the Department of Higher Education, at least 60 applications are being submitted every day. In that case, the Department of Higher Education has already appointed more than one officer for the student credit card. However, higher education officials are already discussing ways to further simplify the process. According to the administration, the demand for student credit cards is high. In that case, as soon as possible after the submission of the application, the necessary activities have been started to check the information submitted by the applicants.

Somraj Banerjee