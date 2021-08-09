The first gas-powered private bus started on the streets of Kolkata! Firhad Hakim at the inauguration today

#Kolkata: This time CNG bus is coming on the road. Today, August 9, Transport Minister Firhad Hakim will inaugurate the first CNG bus in Kolkata. On June 21, the Bengal Gas Company signed an agreement with the state on CNG buses at Kasba Paribahan Bhaban under the leadership of Firhad Hakim. This CNG bus finally started running from today.

Firhad Hakim said the first CNG station for private buses would be built within the next six months. This will reduce environmental pollution. Moreover, the owners will get some relief from the unusual increase in the price of petrol and diesel. In addition, air pollution will be reduced to some extent. According to the Transport Minister, we are focusing more on electric buses, and now we are focusing on CNG buses so that Kolkata becomes cleaner and greener.

As per that, trial run and inauguration of two CNG buses will be held today. If the movement of these buses is successful, CNG buses will be increased in the city. On the one hand, private bus owners are getting excited as petrol and diesel prices have gone up abnormally. And in this situation, the state transport department wanted, this time Namuk CNG bus on the road.

It is also learned that CNG pumps will be constructed on many bus routes in Kolkata in the coming days. Bus drivers will be able to fill gas from these pumps on the way. It has been decided that CNG filling stations will be set up at Howrah, Salt Lake, Nilganj, Thakurpukur, Belgharia, Santragachhi and Karunamayi.