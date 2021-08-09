Weather Alert: Heavy rain forecast, multiple districts floating, alert issued

Orange warning of heavy rains in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Kochbihar and Jalpaiguri districts on Thursday 12 August. Up to 200 mm of rainfall is expected in these districts. Yellow Warning of Heavy Rain in Malda and North and South Dinajpur. Yellow Warning of Heavy Rain in Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, West Burdwan and North and South 24 Parganas of South Bengal. Rainfall warning up to 100 mm in these districts. Orange warning of heavy rains in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Kochbihar and Jalpaiguri districts on Friday 13 August. Chance of rainfall from 80 to 200 mm. Up to 100 mm of heavy rainfall is expected in Malda and north and south Dinajpur. The meteorological office has issued yellow alert for these three districts. Heavy rain warning has been issued for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Kochbihar and Jalpaiguri districts on August 14 and 15. There will be light to moderate rains in Malda and two in Dinajpur. Input- BISWAJIT SAHA



