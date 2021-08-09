West Bengal Weather: Warning issued in 5 districts, worrying weather forecast for the beginning of the week

#Kolkata: The weather on Sunday morning is like a repeat telecast on Monday. The sky of Bengal has been cloudy since morning. The Alipore Meteorological Department has forecast light rain in Kolkata on Monday but thundershowers in some districts. The maximum temperature in Kolkata on Monday will be 31 degrees Celsius. And a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius.

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, it will continue to rain in the entire state due to the effect of news, seasonal axis and cyclone. Heavy and moderate rains are forecast in some districts. The maximum temperature in Kolkata on Sunday was 31.1 degrees Celsius. Which is one degree lower than normal. The minimum temperature was 25.6 degrees Celsius. Which is one degree lower than normal.

According to estimates, Kolkata has received an average rainfall of 12 mm in the last 24 hours. On that day, the amount of rain may be around that amount. However, the situation may improve in South Bengal from Monday. But rainfall is expected to increase in North Bengal throughout the week.

Heavy rains have been warned in five districts of North Bengal on Monday and Tuesday. According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the monsoon axis extends from Purulia to the Bay of Bengal via Digha. Which is gradually moving north. This axis will be located in North Bengal at the beginning of next week. Extreme levels of rainfall were warned in Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Kochbihar, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong districts on Monday. However, the meteorological department thinks that the situation in South Bengal will be relatively good.