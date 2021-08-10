A Kolkata Man in India tour with his bicycle | ‘Paddle’ on the soles of the feet and ‘rucksack’ on the back! Chetla Parimal Kanji on a trip to India …– News18 Bangla

#Raiganj: Although there is a slander of Bengalis for being homely, it is this Bengali who has mustard under his feet. This Bengali has traveled thousands of miles with an indomitable desire to know the unknown and the unknown even though he does not have the strength of his pocket. To the endless desire to run where the rate also means financial inconsistency. One such Bengali is Parimal Kanji, a resident of the Chetla area of ​​South Kolkata. This strange man traveled to India on a bicycle and set up a shelf.

Parimal has a small shop for repairing stoves, gas ovens and pressure cookers. At work, he would occasionally ride his ancient bicycle to work near and far. Parimal Kanji, who is over fifty-five springs, decided to travel to India at a time when the whims of the wider world were gradually making the mind restless. Companion means your own old bicycle, some clothes, dry food and a little hand money given by a friend.

It started its journey from Kolkata in January this year and reached Ladakh via Orissa, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Srinagar. On his way back to Kolkata via Nepal, he came to Raiganj on Tuesday. On this day, his fans greeted him in the heart of the city

A mountaineer by the name of Shankar Dhar said, “Parimal Babu is the pride of Bengal. I have learned from Parimal Babu that if you have the willpower, you can show the courage to travel to India by cycling. He is our inspiration.” The rucksack bag on the back.

In the words of Parimal Babu, “Life is all about these. I have got the help of many people on the way. This time I will take a break back to Kolkata. Then I will go out again with unseen, incomplete places. Rather, a madness of knowing and knowing the world outside the closed house gradually drives this man away.

He has already become a very popular face on social media. Adventure lovers are constantly calling him Kurnish. When the middle-class man is running aimlessly to fulfill ten or five offices, the impossible, while walking in the opposite direction, a Bengali is running tirelessly to find the real truth of life. Its name may be survival.

I remember the dialogue of Ananda Cinema, “Zindegi Lambi Nehi / Bari Hona Chahiye” – People like Parimal Kanji may believe in this philosophy of life. So even if there is no financial prosperity, madness will not stop. He is on a trip to India with his son in the shop. Ordinary people have stood by Kurnis informing him of his wish.

Standing in Raiganj, Parimalbabu embraced the members of the Himalayan Mountaineering Trekkers Association. He said that although Raiganj and Kolkata are far away, the state is West Bengal. Returning from the Vinh kingdom and setting foot on the soil of West Bengal, a new energy was transmitted to the mind. So these people are very close to him. As soon as he spoke, he shook hands with everyone and started his journey to Kolkata on the pedal of a bicycle on National Highway No. 34.