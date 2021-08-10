CAPF Exam | CAPF recruitment test questions – Bengal vote violence! Exciting facts leaked! Stunned opponents

#Kolkata: CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) Recruitment Test. It will be eye-popping to see a bunch of questions scheduled for the examinees on General Studies. The list includes questions about ‘politically motivated Delhi peasant protests’, as well as ‘Bengal vote violence’. Ordinary people stunned by the whole incident. How can there be such a politically motivated question in the Central Government Recruitment Examination, many are not finding a good answer. Opposition groups called for a boycott of the assembly.

The CAPF recruitment test was held on August 8, and since then the practice has started with this question. Trinamool state secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “If there is such a question, it should be canceled. UPSC officials should be dismissed immediately. The appointment is being made by the BJP branch. The BJP is preparing Daldas to take over the administration.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, however, is saying the exact opposite. According to him, “If the candidates in West Bengal can be asked about the Singur movement, why shouldn’t there be an agricultural movement in the Central Government Job Examination! Should be. “

Stunned MP Saugat Roy too. He says, “The whole recruitment process has become politicized. But this issue should have been transparent and impartial. The common people and the opposition in the country are being minimized in this way.