CITU welcomes TMC backed INTTUC for joint movement in Bengal Situ agrees to join movement with Trinamool workers' organization, distance is also decreasing in the state? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: There is no objection to fighting with the grassroots at the national level to remove the BJP from power. Earlier, Left Front Chairman Biman Basu and CPM State Secretary Suryakant Mishra had explained. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury also gave the same message after the central committee meeting on Monday Although everyone has made it clear, the compromise with the grassroots will be only at the national level In this state, like the BJP, the Trinamool CPM will have an enemy

Despite CPM leaders saying this, Anadi Sahu, state secretary of the party’s workers ‘organization Situ, said they had no objection to joining the grassroots workers’ movement in protesting against various policies of the central government. On the contrary, if INTTUC joins the joint movement with Situ, Anadi Sahu would welcome him.

On Monday, the Left Workers’ Organization celebrated the Save the Nation Day “We are protesting against the central government on various issues,” Anadi Sahu, state secretary of CITU, told reporters on the occasion. Welcome to the grassroots movement.

In the last few days, the CPM leaders have shown a flexible attitude towards the grassroots Even a statement has been issued by the CPM’s state secretariat condemning the attack on the Trinamool in Tripura. There has even been speculation as to whether there will be a Trinamool-CPM deal to remove the BJP in Tripura, as in the national arena.

But despite all these equations, the CPM leaders are not willing to compromise with the grassroots to maintain their credibility in the state. The CPM is reluctant to change its attitude towards the state’s ruling party even after the BJP-Trinamool was defeated in the same seat in the election battle. But Anadi Sahu, a member of the party’s state secretariat and state secretary of CITU, said they had no objection to the grassroots in the state in terms of the labor movement. As a result, the practice of reducing the CPM-grassroots distance that has started in the political arena has become even stronger, said Anadi Sahu.



