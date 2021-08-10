Covishiled Vaccine in Kolkata | Kolkata Municipality frustrated to get vaccine, Covishield Centers will be closed from Wednesday

#Kolkata: All health centers and mega centers in the Kolkata municipal area will be closed for an indefinite period from Wednesday, according to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. However, there is no shortage of covacin supply, so it has been assured that the vaccine will match.

3 lakh 56 thousand 240 doses of Covishield arrived in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon. In addition, 1 lakh doses of covacin also arrived in the city on the same day. According to sources, another 7 lakh 15 thousand covshield vaccines are coming to the state today. In all, about 17 lakh vaccines were stored in the state till Saturday.

It is to be noted that Kolkata Municipality Mayor Bobby Hakim has repeatedly said that there is a shortage of vaccines but there is a shortage of vaccines in various government hospitals in Kolkata and vaccinations are being given properly. Also all the private hospitals in Kolkata have almost all types of vaccines in stock. There is no problem in vaccinating in private hospitals. Every well-known private hospital such as Woodlands, Amri, RN Tagger, Ruby Medica, CMRI are being vaccinated on a daily basis. Private hospitals say there is no problem with vaccinations for the next two months.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has already written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the issue of vaccine supply. After the arrival of 30,000 vaccines in Kolkata on Monday night, there was a rush in some places. Adhir Chowdhury is blaming the center for this lack of coordination.