Firhad Hakim drove the bus on the streets of Kolkata, not sitting on the seat and posing

#Kolkata: Minister of Transport in another role. Not only did he cut the ribbon, but Firhad Hakim grabbed the steering wheel of the bus to everyone’s surprise. However, he did not stop at the steering wheel. The transport minister himself started the bus and drove the bus with first gear. Although it seems a bit impossible. This is real. Firhad Hakim was driving the bus straight from Kasbar Paribahan Bhaban to the city highway. The minister himself is driving the bus without any plan in advance. In this situation, the security guards of the minister were in a dilemma when it came to the question of the security of the minister. Go to Ruby Junction and from there turn the bus again and go straight to the transport office.

Transport workers are shocked by the transport boss. At the time when the transport minister was driving the bus in the driver’s seat, some of his security guards, transport workers and media personnel were talking to the passengers. The instance of the transport minister himself driving around the city on a bus is undoubtedly rare. Sitting in the driver’s seat, Transport Minister Firhad Hakim confronted News Eighteen Bangla. He was asked if he had ever lived before. How do you drive a bus on the busiest road with a steering wheel in your hand like a professional bus driver? In reply to the reporter’s question, Firhad replied with a smile, “I drove a truck thirty years ago. I also have a heavy driving license. He also said, “Today I also want to take their role.” He was not afraid to drive the bus. He also answered the question. “Our Chief Minister has to overcome the fear.” Taught. “

Incidentally, the CNG bus came out of the Kasba Paribahan building, turned the bus from Ruby turn and brought it back to the Kasba Paribahan building itself. In this way, the first CNG bus of the government’s transport department was inaugurated by the transport minister in a somewhat exceptional way. These two CNG buses will run on the road for 2 months on an experimental basis. If the test is successful, 800 government buses will be replaced by CNG buses in a few months, according to transport department sources. According to the transport officials, CNG and electric buses are the alternative ideas in the way the prices of petroleum products are increasing.

VENKATESWAR LAHIRI