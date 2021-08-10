Heavy rain forecast throughout this week in North And South Bengal Extreme levels of flood danger were announced in the area. Weekly weather alert in the state …– News18 Bangla

The West Bengal Weather Forecast on Tuesday morning forecast heavy to very heavy rains with thunderstorms in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Kochbihar in the next 24 hours (North Bengal Weather) on Wednesday morning, August 11. There may be heavy rain in Jalpaiguri district. The rest of North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda districts are likely to receive light to moderate rains with thunderstorms (Bengal Weather Update).



Heavy rain forecast throughout this week in North And South Bengal Extreme levels of flood danger were announced in the area. Weekly weather alert in the state …– News18 Bangla

