Jagdeep Dhankhar reaching Delhi | Dhankhar flew to Delhi with the mind of the visitor Shuvendu, extreme speculation about the reason for the journey to the capital

#Kolkata: Once again, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar left for Delhi. Exactly what the purpose of this tour is is not yet clear. However, according to Raj Bhavan sources, Jagdeep Dhankhar may have met Home Minister Amit Shah. Some in the political circles say that the allegation of the Trinamool Congress over his name in Hawalakand, the negative attitude of some sections of the BJP towards his past activities in the state, the governor is in crisis because of his desperate activities to occupy the minds of Delhi. This is why I go to Delhi once in three weeks.

On this day, before the Governor left for Delhi, Shuvendu Adhikari met Jagdeep Dhanar at Raj Bhavan. Shuvendu went to the palace with several monks. He requested the governor to take immediate action to change the date of the game. According to Shuvendu, August 16 was the day of the infamous Calcutta riots. Shuvendu does not want such a day to be celebrated on this bloody day. After this discussion, the Governor left for Delhi.

On July 17, the governor flew to Delhi. Like the informed quarters, the Center did not take a good look at Benazir’s clash with the state. At the same time, the inclusion of the name in Howlakand has left Rajyapa in a bit of a backfoot. The Trinamool is trying to make him irrelevant as if he is in a crisis of existence if he is not at the mercy of the Center. Like a part of it, realizing that, Jagdeep Dhankhar is running towards Delhi again and again. In the meantime, the wind of Hawla Kand has come. The urge to oppose Mamata seems to have abated. Earlier, while going to Delhi, Jagdeep Dhankhar wrote Gita’s message on Twitter, “Keep working, don’t expect results.” Although he did not write much this time, it is believed that he boarded the plane in the afternoon in the hope of success.