Kapil Sibal || Kapil Sibal’s house late at night, why the leader of the opposition! The final speculation in Delhi

#NewDelhi: On Monday night, he visited Kapil Sibbal’s house in Delhi and the top leaders of the BJP parties. Speculation has been rife about the presence of multiple and BJP political party leaders at the veteran Congress leader’s house during the session. Many are also watching the meeting of the top leaders of other opposition parties with the leaders of the agitating group G-23 in the Congress. It is believed that if the G23 is not given importance, the Sibal group will not take it well in the future.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Ramgopal Yadav, DMK leader Tiruchi Shiva and Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chowdhury arrived at Sibal’s house around 9 pm on Monday. Also visiting Sibal’s house were two veteran Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Anand Sharma.

According to sources, the top leaders of the most important parties in national politics gathered under one umbrella to discuss how the opposition parties can move forward in coordination by removing petty differences to form a strong opposition alliance inside and outside the parliament. There is also a hearing in the Pegasus issue in the Supreme Court today, Tuesday. Sibal wanted to know the views of the opposition political parties separately.

Although no one wanted to open their mouths about this in public. According to a leader present at the meeting, Dikpal’s lawyer and veteran Congress leader Kapil Sibal’s birthday was on August 8. On that occasion he invited the top leaders of the political parties for dinner. It has nothing to do with politics.